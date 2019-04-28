Errol Spence: Bob Arum seems to favor Lomachenko over Crawford

The undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. was on hand in Las Vegas for the Robert Easter Jr. vs Rances Barthelemy fight when reporters asked him questions on the possibility of a Terence Crawford title unification fight.

Spence who is not shy to give his opinion on matters concerning boxing, believes that Bob Arum and Top Rank promotions don’t really care about WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and kept promoting Vasyl Lomachenko during the promotion of the Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan ESPN Pay-Per-View fight.

“He (Bob Arum) is not promoting him (Crawford) well,” said Spence. “Throughout the whole promotion of the (Crawford vs. Khan) fight, let’s keep it one hundred, were they not saying Lomachenko’s name with Terence Crawford? Even after the fight they were comparing Terence Crawford to Lomachenko. Why are you even mentioning his name when you got Crawford fighting on Pay-Per-View, you should be trying to promote him not Lomachenko.”

Spence was not alone in his questioning, many boxing fans also wondered about the promotion for Crawford vs. Khan.







On social media and message boards fight fans believed the ESPN Pay-Per-View event was under promoted compared to the Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia FOX Pay-Per-View which had great build up and lots of pre-fight promotion on FOX and affiliate stations.

Spence believes its favoritism and that the real guy Top Rank wants to push is Lomachenko and are only forced to promote Crawford because he is signed to a contract an keeps winning fights.

“Big him (Crawford) up, stop trying to big up Lomachenko. I think Lomachenko is their (Top Rank’s) guy, they were just forced to really promote Terence Crawford because he kept on winning.”

The Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia FOX Pay-Per-View numbers were released at around 360,000 Buys. The fight was a success and had an audience of 47,525 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team.

The PPV buys for Crawford vs. Khan have yet to be released and the fight was a week ago. Usually numbers are released by Wednesday the following week. When the estimated numbers are not released within a few days and the promotional company is silent it sometimes indicates the event did poorly or less than projected.