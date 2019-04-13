Jaime Munguia vs Dennis Hogan Live Stream on DAZN

Undefeated WBO 154-pound world champion Jamie Munguia of Mexico will put his belt on the line against mandatory challenger Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan of Ireland on April 13 from the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The championship event will be live streamed online through DAZN and is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer.

Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs) is only 22-years-old but since winning the WBO world title on May 12, 2018 against Sadam Ali, he has defend the belt successfully three times. Tonight he will go for his fourth defense.

The main strength of Munguia is his ability to take your will. He is considered a bigger fighter in the division and on fight night he takes full advantage of his size by breaking down his opponents with lots of punches.

Dennis Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) is a little known Irish fighter who trains out of Australia. Going into this fight he is being written off as walk over opponent due to his low KO percentage many boxing enthusiast believe he won’t have the firepower to hurt Munguia and likely stopped.







Hogan doesn’t care what the critics think and believes Munguia is beatable. He will have an uphill battle on Saturday night, but if he does win he will pull off the shocker of the year.

Oscar De La Hoya sees Munguia has a long reigning champion who can possibly unify all the titles at 154-pounds before moving up to the middleweight division.

Golden Boy Promotions April 13, 2019 Fight Card

WBO Junior Middleweight Championship – Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan

Featherweight – Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache

WBO Flyweight World Title Bout – Arely Mucino vs. Yarineth Altuve

Light Middleweight – Patrick Teixeira vs. Mario Alberto Lozano

Featherweight – Irving Turrubiates vs. Jason Canoy

Light Flyweight- Daniel Valladares vs. Merlito Sabillo

Lightweight – Javier Gonzalez vs. Saul Gonzalez

Jaime Munguia vs Dennis Hogan April 13, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/PT live on DAZN watch.dazn.com.