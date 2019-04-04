Mayweather says Pacquiao is not a friend and refuses to give him a rematch

The undefeated retired American boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., 42, is currently vacationing in the Philippines and spent time on the small island of Boracay before heading to Manila to do some shopping and hold a press conference.

Mayweather last fought an exhibition bout in Tokyo against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. He has made it clear in various interviews that he has no intention of fighting professionally again.

The outspoken PPV star scheduled to hold a press conference in Manila on April 3rd but he no showed to the event leaving dozens of media members waiting 8 hours just for Mayweather to cancel the event last-minute. He missed the event because he was busy shopping at the local high end stores.

While in Manila he also visited celebrity dermatologist Vicki Belo for a skin tightening treatment.







During his time in the city he was interviewed by CNN Philippines and was asked about Filipino boxing hero Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and whether he would give the 8-division champion a rematch and if he would hang out with him while in the country.

“No (rematch). You don’t have to beg for a second time, if you get the job done right,” said Mayweather concerning a rematch with Pacquiao.

“I got the job done the first time and I always get it done right every time. 50 times I went out there, and I got the job done right.”

When asked if he would meet up with Pacquiao or hang out with him while in the Philippines, Mayweather said he had no intention of doing so because he doesn’t consider the Filipino Senator and boxing rival a friend but respects him as a fighter.

“We are not friends. As far as a fighter I like him but were not friends, nothing bad though, He is a hell of a fighter.”

Mayweather went on to praise the country and the people.

“The country he (Pacquiao) comes from is a great country. The Philippines is a great place with beautiful people. I love the atmosphere and look forward to coming back again.”

Pacquiao, 40, holds the “Regular” WBA belt at welterweight and will likely set his sights on either fighting WBA “Super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., or WBC champion Shawn Porter in July if the Mayweather rematch doesn’t happen.