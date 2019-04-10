Prince Naseem Hamed: Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight alive today

Former featherweight kingpin Prince Naseem Hamed was over in Dubai supporting the local boxing scene when IFL TV caught up with him for an interview during the fights.

In the interview, Naseem was asked about the heavyweight division specifically his countryman Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and his chances against the others in the division.

Hamed who brought big money to the featherweight division was one of Great Britain’s biggest boxing stars in the 90s.

He was known for his flashy ring entrances and his entertaining style in the ring. He was considered one of the hardest punchers at 126-pounds and had 31 knockouts in his 37 fight career. His lone defeat came at the hands of Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera. Hamed would retire shortly after the Barrera fight in 2002 after winning a decision to Manuel Calvo.







“In my eyes, Tyson Fury has proved himself in an amazing fashion,” said Hamed during a boxing show in Dubai. “For me, he has gone over to the States and proven that he is world-class after coming back from the way he came back, I haven’t seen any heavyweight in a very, very long time do what he did.”

Hamed was a bit skeptical prior to Fury’s showing against American heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, but after the fight the flamboyant former featherweight champion said the Gypsy King won him over.

“All credit goes to him (Fury). Everything for me in all aspects of thinking what I had thought before of Tyson Fury has changed now, simply because he showed his heart, skill, strength, he showed his willpower and mental strength. For me, I wanna see him go on and still show how good he is because I don’t think we’ve seen it all yet.”

The next fight Hamed would like to see Fury in is with fellow undefeated British champion Anthony Joshua, he also insists there is no heavyweight right now that can beat the 6 foot 9 inch Gypsy.

“I want to see him against Anthony Joshua,” said Hamed. “I don’t think there is a heavyweight right now who can beat him, especially with how awkward Tyson is and the way he fights. I find it hard to actually see anybody right now at heavyweight beating Tyson, simply because what he showed us against the WBC champion (Deontay Wilder), the gunslinger, one of the hardest hitting men in the heavyweight division. For me he clearly won that and a lot of people thought he won, even getting knocked down and the way he got up showing his heart and character, that sealed it for me.”

Hamed continued to give Fury high praise by saying he is the best man in the heavyweight division.

“For me Tyson Fury is at the forefront and he’s proved he is the best heavyweight alive today.”

Tyson Fury is currently set to fight undefeated German Tom Schwarz in his first fight under the Top Rank banner. The Fury vs. Schwarz fight takes place on June 15, 2019 at the MGM Grand Casino and Resort in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN in the United States.