Robert Easter vs Rances Barthelemy, Viktor Postol vs Mohamed Mimoune Live on Showtime

Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. and former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy fight for the vacant WBA “Regular” Lightweight Championship and former 140-pound champion Viktor Postol will take on Mohamed Mimoune in a WBC junior welterweight title elimination bout live on Showtime from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 27.

Robert Easter (21-1, 14 KOs) held the IBF lightweight title from 2016 until losing the belt to Mikey Garcia in 2018 in a unification bout for the WBC belt.

The Garcia fight was Easter’s only professional defeat and he is ready to become a world champion again with another title shot this time for the WBA regular strap.

The Toledo, Ohio native is only 28 and can easily bounce back, but he will have a very tough opponent in his way in former super featherweight and lightweight world champion Rances Barthelemy.







Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs) comes from the Cuban school of boxing. He deflected to the USA right before the 2008 Olympic games and turned pro the following year.

He won his first world title in the 130-pound weight class in 2014 when he defeated Argenis Mendez for the IBF belt. After vacating the belt he moved up to 135-pounds in 2015 and fought and beat Denis Shafikov for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

His only professional loss was in 2018 when he fought for the vacant WBA light welterweight title against Kiryl Relikh in a rematch. Since that defeat he decided to move back down to 135-pounds and now has the opportunity to become a champion again when he takes on Easter for the vacant WBA title.

Former WBC super lightweight champion Viktor Postol will have a chance to get closer to the green belt again when he takes on France’s Mohamed Mimoune in a WBC eliminator that will give the winner a possible chance at the world champion Jose Ramirez.

PBC on SHOWTIME Fight CARD April 27, 2019

Lightweight Championship – Robert Easter Jr. vs. Rances Barthelemy (WBA lightweight title)

Junior Welterweight – Viktor Postol vs. Mohamed Mimoune

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Michael Wallisch

Welterweight – Terrel Williams vs. Justin Deloach

Featherweight – Ranfis Javier Encarnacion vs. Jose Bustos

Bantamweight – Daniel Guzman vs. Fernando Ibarra De Anda

Welterweight – Flavio Rodriguez vs. Gaku Takahashi

Light Heavyweight – Burley Brooks vs. Steven Crowfield

Lightweight – Yovani Rodarte vs. Clay Burns

Premier Boxing Champions: Easter vs. Barthelemy Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10PM ET/PT Live on Showtime.