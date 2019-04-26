Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Juan Francisco Estrada, Roman vs Doheny, Vargas vs Soto Live Stream on DAZN

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Wisaksil Wangek) and Juan Francisco Estrada return to The Forum in Inglewood, California in a much-anticipated rematch for the WBC super flyweight world title on April 26 on DAZN and SKY Sports.

The co-main event will be a super bantamweight unification bout between undefeated Irish IBF world champion T.J. Doheny and American WBA champion Daniel Roman.

The Friday night Matchroom boxing promoted broadcast will also feature two former world champions Jessie Vargas Mexican veteran Humberto Soto in a catchweight bout of 151 pounds.

Thai boxer Rungvisai (47-4-1, 44 KOs) made a name for himself when he pulled off the shocking upset against WBC champion Roman Gonzalez in 2017. Gonzalez was widely considered the best little man in boxing, and was undefeated headed into the bout. He would end up losing a hard-fought majority decision, and in the rematch Rungvisai would knock out the former champion to prove his title-winning effort was no fluke.







In his next he would defend his title against former flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3, 26KOs). The fight was close and competitive with Rungvisai throwing a lot of heavy power shots, it ended in a majority decision for the Thai champion and now the two will have another go to see who the better man really is.

WBA and IBF Super-Bantamweight World Champions Daniel Roman (26-2-1, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles will try to unify his WBA 122-pound title he won in 2017 when he takes on undefeated Irish southpaw IBF champion TJ Doheny (21-0, 15 KOs).

Former two-division champion Jessie Vargas (28-2-2, 10 KOs) will try to make a run at the 154-pound division and feels confidence heading into this fight with his new trainer hall of famer Freddie Roach.

Roach trained Manny Pacquiao to defeat Vargas in 2016. Vargas ultimately lost his WBO welterweight title to the Filipino southpaw and now he is training with the man who helped coach against him.

Vargas will have a tough test ahead of him when he takes on former two-division champion Humberto Soto (69-9-2, 37 KOs) at 151-pounds.

Matchroom Boxing April 26, 2019 LA Forum Fight Card

Super flyweight championship – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (WBC super flyweight title)

Super bantamweight championship – Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny (WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)

Junior middleweight – Jessie Vargas vs. Humberto Soto

Super middleweight – Vaughn Alexander vs. Anthony Sims Jr.

Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Guillermo Maldonado

Light welterweight – Shakhram Giyasov vs. Emmanuel Taylor

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Joel Guevara

Featherweight – Murodjon Akmadaliev vs. Carlos Carson

Super bantamweight – Ronnie Rios vs. Daniel Olea

Super bantamweight – Alberto Melian vs. Isaac Zarate

The fights will be shown live on DAZN streaming service in the USA at 5:00 PM PT and on Sky Sports in the UK on April 26, 2019.