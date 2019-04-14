Teofimo Lopez Sr. believes his son could be Top Rank’s biggest draw since Manny Pacquiao

Teofimo Lopez is one of the fast rising stars on the Top Rank promotions roster and could become one of the bigger names in boxing if he keeps on winning in sensational fashion.

Known for this unorthodox fighting style and vicious display of offensive punching, the flashy in ring antics also make him an entertaining player in the lightweight division.

Although he was born in the USA, Lopez represented Honduras in the 2016 Olympic games after failing to secure a spot on the US team. He lost in the first round of competition to Sofiane Oumiha of France.

His style seemed more fitted to the professional game so his father advised him to turn pro the same year.







The father and son duo decided on signing to Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotions and Teofimo would make his professional boxing debut on the undercard of the November 5, 2016 Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao vs. Jessie Vargas WBO welterweight fight. Lopez fought Ishwar Siqueiros in his pro debut and knocked him out in the second round.

Teofimo Lopez Sr. who was in attendance at the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla lightweight championship fight on Friday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles told media he believes his son could fill the void left by Manny Pacquiao’s Top Rank departure.

Pacquiao was Top Rank’s biggest draw for many years and widely considered the most exciting fighter in boxing left the company after losing his WBO welterweight title in a controversial decision to Jeff Horn in 2017.

“The company (Top Rank) needs a 50 million dollar fighter, they don’t need a 2 million dollar fighter, I’ve been telling Bob (Arum) this since we started. They need another Manny Pacquiao,” said Lopez Sr.

But the praise was only concerning the marketing power of the Filipino slugger because the elder Lopez doesn’t believe Manny Pacquiao is a better or more exciting fighter than his son and that Teofilmo is the most exciting fighter since Mike Tyson.

“Does my son fight like Manny Pacquiao? No. My son is more poised, just one hundred times better than Manny, but he can bring the numbers into the house and that’s what Top Rank needs, they need a monster in the lightweight division. Not since Mike Tyson, there hasn’t been anybody in boxing as exciting as my son,” exclaimed Lopez Sr.