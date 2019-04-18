WATCH Crawford vs Khan Weigh-In Live Stream and Video Replay

The big Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan WBO welterweight championship fight Pay-Per-View on ESPN is about to take place, but first the combatants must step on the scales for the official weigh-in to make sure they qualify for the welterweight championship.

The weigh-in will be streamed live online (video below) on Friday April 19, at 1:00 PM PT and will also feature young undefeated rising stars Teofimo Lopez and US Olympic standout Shakur Stevenson who will also fight on Saturday’s card.

Crawford is widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today. He is a three weight division world champion and won his most recent belt at welterweight when he stopped the Australian WBO champion Jeff Horn.

Crawford will step up against Amir “King” Khan a well-tested former world champion with speed and power.







Khan who is currently trained by Virgil Hunter, comes from Britain and became an instant star with his sliver medal performance at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens where he represented Great Britain and came close to winning gold.

This is a fight that Khan believes he can win because he feels he has fought much bigger and stronger foes than Crawford and his speed and angles could come into play for the undefeated American champion.

On paper Crawford is favored with his ability to switch stances from southpaw to orthodox, but Khan presents major problems with his long reach and lightning fast hands.

One major weakness is Khan’s chin, if Crawford can find a home for his power shots he could take the speedy British boxer out in similar fashion to Mexican middleweight star Canelo Alvarez. Khan cannot make any mistakes because if he gets careless it could be another knockout loss on his record.

Terence Crawford vs Amir Khan Weigh-In Video



YouTube video by BT Sport

The Crawford vs. Khan fight will take place at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will be broadcast on ESPN PPV on April 20, 2019.