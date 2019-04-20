WATCH Dave Allen vs Lucas Browne, Dereck Chisora vs Senad Gashi Live Online

Matchroom boxing presents a heavyweight doubleheader from The O2 Arena in London, England on April 20, with Dave “The White Rhino” taking on former WBA world champion Lucas Browne, and wild man Dereck Chisora faces Senad Gashi.

Tonight’s fights will be shown live online in the USA on DAZN streaming app, and in the UK on SKY SPORTS.

Dave Allen (16-4-2, 13 KOs) of Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England has a chance to take his career to a new level when he takes on former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne of Australia.

Allen is only 27, and is known for his goofy prefight antics like stuffing his underwear during weigh-ins. He is a rugged fighter who will bring his all in a fight.







Lucas Browne (28-1, 24 KOs) is a 40-year-old former world champion who lost the title due to a failed drug test shortly after winning the belt. His only career defeat comes by KO to top British contender Dillian Whyte which also took place at the O2 Arena.

This is an important fight for Browne because at 40 he is already at the tail end of his boxing career and will need big wins if he wants to climb his way back to title contention, one loss at his age will be big setback.

Tonight could be Allen’s coming out party or Browne’s career resurgence. A win will be huge for either guy.

Dereck Chisora (29-9, 21 KOs) is one of the most unpredictable boxers in the division. He was best known for his press conference brawl with David Haye, the two eventually fought and Chisora lost by KO. In a surprising turn of events, Haye went on to become Chisoras manager.

Tonight Chisora will take on a power-punching German fighter named Senad Gashi (17-2, 17 KOs) in the co-feature of the evening.

Matchroom Boxing Fight Card (April 20, 2019)

Heavyweight – David Allen vs. Lucas Browne

Heavyweight – Derek Chisora vs. Senad Gashi

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Josef Zahradnik

Welterweight – Josh Kelly vs. Przemyslaw Runowski

Lightweight – Joe Cordina vs. Andy Townend

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Dmitri Faltin

Women’s Bantamweight – Shannon Courtenay vs. Roz Mari Silyanova

Dave Allen vs Lucas Browne, Dereck Chisora vs Senad Gashi on April 20, 2019 live streamed on DAZN and Sky Sports in the UK.