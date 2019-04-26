WATCH Fabio Turchi vs Sami Enbom, Fiordigiglio vs Danyo, Riguiccini vs Alvarez Live online

Matchroom boxing heads over to Florence, Italy with a fight card stacked with local Italian talent. The main event will feature undefeated cruiserweight Fabio Turchi taking on Finnish fighter Sami Enbom, Orlando Fiordigiglio takes on Stephen Danyo at light middleweight, and Alessandro Riguiccini face Ivan Alvarez in a welterweight bout.

Friday’s fights at the Tuscany Hall will be broadcast online on the DAZN live streaming service.

Fabio Turchi (16-0, 12 KOs) was scheduled to fight Frenchman Jean Jacques Olivier but he was pulled out of the fight, and last moment replacement Sami Enbom (18-2, 10 KOs) of Finland stepped in to fill the void.

Turchi is a star Italian cruiserweight with an undefeated record and this could be a difficult fight for him since he was originally preparing for another opponent. Both Turchi and Enbom are southpaws so this could make the fight more interesting.







Turchi vs. Enbom will be for the WBC international cruiserweight silver belt and will place the winner within the top ten of the sanctioning bodies ranking system. This is one more step forward to a future title showdown.

Alessandro Riguccini (22-0, 18 KOs) is an undefeated interim WBC silver welterweight champion from Tuscany who will take on Ivan Alvarez (28-9-1, 18 KOs) of Mexico in a 12-round bout to defend his interim belt. Riguccini will be cheered on loudly by the locals and has the punching power to deliver a devastating KO tonight.

Orlando Fiordigiglio (30-2, 13 KOs) will face former WBO Euro light middleweight champ Stephen Danyo (15-2-3, 6 KOs) of the Netherlands in a 12-round light middleweight bout with the winner possibly facing IBF champion Jarret Hurd in the future.

April 26, 2019 Matchroom Italy Fight Card

12 round cruiserweight – Fabio Turchi vs Sami Enbom

12 round light middleweight – Orlando Fiordigiglio vs Stephen Danyo

12 round welterweight – Alessandro Riguiccini vs Ivan Alvarez

