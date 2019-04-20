WATCH LIVE: Danny Garcia vs Adrian Granados PBC on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions returns to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on April 20, with a main event featuring former two-division world champion Danny Garcia taking on top contender Adrian Granados, with heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr. versus Alexander Dimitrenko, and super bantamweights Brandon Figueroa vs. Yonfrez Parajo.

Danny Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) comes from the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and held titles at 140 and 147 pounds.

His biggest wins came at junior welterweight when he first captured the WBC belt against legend Erik Morales, and knocked out Amir Khan unifying the WBC and WBA titles, and then beating Argentine puncher Lucas Matthysse for the lineal title.

He moved up to welterweight and won the WBC title. He eventually lost his belt to undefeated WBA champion Keith Thurman and tried to recapture the vacant title against Shawn Porter but fell short losing a decision.







Garcia and his father Angel still believe they were robbed in both of their losses, but are ready to make a statement against a game Adrian Granados.

Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs) doesn’t have an impressive record but he is one of the toughest fighters in boxing. He is best known for upsetting rising undefeated boxer Amir “Young Master” Imam. In the fight he went into the fight as another opponent to help Imam shine, but he shocked the undefeated standout by knocking him out in the 8th.

He went on to have fights with Adrien Broner and Shawn Porter losing decisions in close competitive outings.

Granados at only 29 years old feels tonight is his moment to move close to his dream of becoming a world champion by beating Garcia and hopefully landing a total shot in the near future.

Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. has only one defeat and that came in his first world championship title bout when he flew to the WBO champion Joseph Parker’s backyard and end up losing a majority decision.

He feels that was just a learning experience and it will not deter him from becoming a world champion. Tonight he takes on 6 ft 7 in German heavyweight Alexander Dimitrenko in a 10-round bout.

Undefeated super bantamweight standout Brandon Figueroa will climb the WBA 122-pound ranks closer to a championship title when he faces Yonfrez Parejo of Venezuela in a 12-round WBA Interim title match

PBC Fight Night – Extra follows main card at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 PT.

PBC on FOX Sports Fight Card (4/20/2019)

Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Alexander Dimitrenko

Brandon Figueroa vs Yonfrez Parejo

Jeison Rosario vs Jorge Cota

Alfredo Angulo vs Evert Bravo

Karlos Balderas vs Luis May

Omar Juarez vs Dwayne Bonds

Ricardo Espinoza Franco vs John Riel Casimero

Ricky Lopez vs Joe Perez

Raymond Murattala vs Jose Cen Torres

Shon Mondragon vs Hugo Rodriguez

Nelson Hampton vs Naseem Asad

Rolando Romero vs Andres Figueroa

Watch Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados on April 20 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT LIVE on FOX.