Watch Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin vs Caleb Truax Livestream on FS1

Former WBO middleweight champion Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin is determined to to become a world champion again this time in the super-middleweight division, but in his way is former IBF 168-pound champion Caleb Truax who has his own plans of getting back into title contention. The two will square off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 13 live on FS1 and streamed online on Fox Sports Go.

The co-main event will feature Sergiy Derevyanchenko facing Jack Culcay in an IBF middleweight title eliminator for a chance to fight for the belt in their next fight. Also rising young prospects Joey Spencer and Chris Colbert will be on the card.

Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) held the WBO 160-pound title from 2012 to 2015, his only defeat was to WBA champion Daniel Jacobs, he lost the fight by first round TKO. He believes his body has outgrown the middleweight division and made it difficult for him to perform properly.

Tonight is Quillins chance to prove he still has what it takes by beating a former world champion and top contender in the super middleweight class.







Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs) is native to Minnesota and a true blue-collar fighter who had to grind his way to the top. He had his shining moment in 2017 when he entered the ring against IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale beating him in his own backyard of London, England in a stunning upset.

The championship run was short-lived as Truax eventually lost the belt to DeGale in a rematch.

Both fighters know how important this bout is and it will be interesting to see which approach the former champions take, will it be a more cautious and tactical fight or will they fight trying to win by knockout to make a statement.

April 13, 2019 PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Peter Quillin vs Caleb Truax

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Jack Culcay

Joey Spencer vs Osias Vasquez

Chris Colbert vs Mario Briones

Jose Miguel Borrego vs Hector Ambriz Suarez

VeShawn Owens vs Alexis Gaytan

Darwin Price vs Luis E. Florez

Uriel Lara vs Jeremiah De Los Santos

Money Powell IV vs Christian Aguirre

Mycheal Teal vs Rene Nazare

Peter Quillin vs. Caleb Truax SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2019 10:00pm ET / 7:00 pm PT LIVE on FS1 and online live stream on foxsportsgo.com.