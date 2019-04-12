WATCH Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla, Ramirez vs Karpency Live Online

The Staples Center will be buzzing with excitement when pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko defends his WBA/WBO world lightweight championship against British challenger Anthony Crolla on April 12 live streamed on ESPN+.

The card will also feature undefeated Mexican star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez making his light heavyweight debut against American Tommy Karpency.

The entire fight card from prelim bouts to main card will be shown live online through ESPN+.

Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) represented Ukraine and won gold medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games before turning pro in 2013. In his second pro fight he fought for the vacant WBO featherweight world title against grizzled Mexican veteran Orlando Salido. Lomachenko lost the fight by split decision but took it as a learning experience defeating American Gary Russell Jr. by majority decision and capturing the vacant WBO title, becoming a world champion in only his third pro fight.







Since winning the WBO title he went on to win a belt at super featherweight and lightweight where he currently campaigns.

Crolla (34-6-3, 13 KOs) is a former WBA lightweight champion and considered a walk over opponent heading into this fight but he has the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.

This will be a major upset if Crolla can find a way to win against the slick Ukrainian southpaw. If He wins he will become a legend in the UK and revitalize his career.

Top Rank on ESPN+ April 12 Fight Card

Vasyl Lomachenko (Champion) vs. Anthony Crolla (WBO/WBA Lightweight world titles – 12 Rounds)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency (Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds)

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Mike Alvarado (Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds)

Alexander Besputin vs. Alfredo Blanco (Welterweight – 10 Rounds)

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Cristian Olivas (Middleweight – 10 Rounds)

Guido Vianello vs. Lawrence Gabriel (Heavyweight – 6 Rounds)

Ruben Rodriguez vs. Ramel Snegur (Welterweight – 6 Rounds)

Christopher Zavala vs. Sergio Gonzalez (Super Featherweight – 4 Rounds)

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kevin Luna (Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds)

Lomachenko vs. Crolla airs on Friday, April 12, 2019, prelims at 8PM ET/PT and main broadcast at 11PM ET/PT live online through ESPN+ a live streaming pp service.