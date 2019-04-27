World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh, Donaire vs Young Live on DAZN and Sky

The World Boxing Super Series light welterweight and bantamweight semi-finals Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh and Nonito Donaire vs. Stephon Young will be held at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA on April 27 and live streamed on DAZN USA and televised on SKY in the UK.

Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs) comes from New Orleans, Louisiana and is considered one of the best fighters in the 140 pound weight class.

Tonight he will have a chance to shine and win a world boxing title in front of cheering hometown crowd at the Cajundome.

Prograis has heavy hands and always tries to finish his opponent. One of the few southpaw power punchers left he will try to establish himself as one of the most exciting fighters in boxing and with a win tonight he will achieve his dream of being a world champion and move on to the finals for the Muhammad Ali WBSS trophy.







Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs) is a 29-year-old Belarusian WBA super lightweight world champion who will be the toughest fight for Prograis career.

Relikh won the WBA belt when he defeat slick Cuban boxer Rances Barthelemy in a rematch for the vacant title in October of 2018.

Entering the World Boxing Super Series Super Welterweight tournament he was considered one of the favorites and will try to upset the local hero in his hometown to advance to the finals.

Nonito Donaire (39-5, 25 KOs) is a four weight division world champion and the current WBA bantamweight champion. He recently won the belt when he Ryan Burnett suffered an injury in their WBSS quarter-final match and was no longer able to continue so Donaire won the title.

Tonight Donaire will face a late replacement Stephon Young who is looking to spoil the plans of the 36-year-old Filipino American veteran.

Young (18-1-3, 7 KOs) replaced WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete who suffered a shoulder injury during fight week and pulled out of the fight.

World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis vs. Kiryl Relikh and Nonito Donaire vs. Stephon Young takes place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) live stream in the US and on televised Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

World Boxing Super Series: Prograis vs. Relikh – Donaire vs. Young Undercard YouTube Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA