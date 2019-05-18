ALL ACCESS DAILY: Wilder vs. Breazeale Full Episodes

The ALL ACCESS Daily series on YouTube covers the fight week buildup for the big May 18 heavyweight championship bout in Brooklyn, New York between WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and challenger Dominic Breazeale (All Episode Parts below).

In the episodes leading up to the fight, viewers will see the extracurricular activities the fighters do to help promote and hype the bout on fight week like media obligation and promotional events.

The fighters also do light workouts as part of the final preparations just to go over some of the strategy and timing for the fight.

Wilder who grew up poor in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, likes to inspire the youth because he feels his platform as a heavyweight champion can be used for good. He goes to a Brooklyn school to motivate the students and tell them to keep working hard.







Breazeale who isn’t well known feels he is being overlooked as Deontay is the one being requested for the majority of the media interviews and events like visiting Wall Street. He feels its better for him because he can spend the week focusing on the fight while Wilder’s mind is focused on other things.

Wilder assures people he is not taking Breazeale lightly and even boasted about having a body on his resume which means killing someone in the ring.

The comment Deontay made about legally killing a man in the boxing ring was rebuked by the World Boxing Council sanctioning body. The WBC felt that type of violent boasting has no place in boxing and do not support or agree with the comments made by the current WBC heavyweight champion.

ALL ACCESS DAILY: Wilder vs. Breazeale Episode Part 1



Episode Part 2



Episode Part 3



YouTube videos uploaded by Showtime Sports.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: Wilder vs. Breazeale airs on May 18, 2019 beginning at 9PM ET/6PM PT on SHOWTIME.