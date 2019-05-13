ALL ACCESS: Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale Full Episode VIDEO

Showtime’s Emmy Award Winning series ALL Access returns with another installment featuring undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and his next opponent Dominic Breazeale as they prepare for their upcoming May 18 fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York aired live on SHOWTIME.

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) last stepped into the ring in a controversial fight against Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Wilder who holds the WBC world title, was given a very tough fight by the proud Gypsy boxer and former world champion.

The Wilder vs. Fury fight was filled with drama with back and forth action and a thrilling 12th round that almost gave Wilder a knockout victory only for Fury to miraculously get up from the vicious knockdown and make a last minute rally to wobble Wilder before the bell sounded.

The fight ended in a DRAW, and the two charismatic personalities couldn’t come to terms for a rematch so the next opponent for Wilder is challenger American contender Dominic Breazeale.







Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) is a former collegiate football player for the University of Northern Colorado, he took up boxing at 23 and was able to make the US Olympic boxing team and competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2017, Breazeale had the opportunity to fight for the IBF world title against unbeaten British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua, the fight didn’t go his way and he lost the fight by TKO in round 7.

For Breazeale this fight with Wilder isn’t only about the WBC world title, but its personal and a chance for him to settle some bad blood between the two outside the ring.

On February 2017 Wilder and his crew had a confrontation with Breazeale and his camp and family, the two sides scuffled in a hotel lobby and Breazeale claims Wilder insulted his wife and kids so for him this is extra motivation to make Wilder pay for his outside the ring antics.

All Access will peer into the daily lives and training camps of these two American heavyweight punchers as they get ready for their May 18 showdown.

SHOWTIME ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Breazeale Full Episode VIDEO



YouTube video by SHOWTIME Sports