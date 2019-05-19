Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) got his 40th knockout in sensational fashion with a devastating overhand right that landed right on the button of mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) ending the fight in round one.

The build up to the fight showed both fighters having serious animosity and the bad blood was real. Both combatants entered the ring with bad intentions, Breazeale who is normally a slow started tried to bully and press Wilder, but it backfired on him because he played right into the power hand of Wilder.

The fight was short but sweet and although Wilder said he wanted a dead body on his resume, he told the audience that he hoped Breazeale was okay and that he could get back to his wife and kids after the devastating knock out he suffered.

Wilder is solidifying himself as the hardest punching heavyweight in boxing history with nearly all of his fights ending in knockouts. He has knocked out all of the opponents he faced except for Tyson Fury who he nearly knocked out in the 12th round but Fury ended up surviving and the bout ended in a controversial Draw.







The fighters will speak at the post-fight press conference from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York, the live stream can be viewed below on Showtimes official Youtube feed, once it is finished you can watch the replay.

