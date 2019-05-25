Devin Haney vs Antonio Moran, Jessica McCaskill vs Anahi Sanchez Live Online

Undefeated lightweight prospect Devin Haney will take on Antonio Moran in the main event of a stacked Matchroom boxing card from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland featuring a women’s light welterweight championship unification between American WBC champ Jessica McCaskill and WBA title holder Anahi Sanchez of Argentina. The fights will be live streamed on DAZN on May 25.

Michael Hunter (16-1, 11KOs) of US Olympian and rising heavyweight will face off against Fabio Maldonado (26-2, 25KOs) a former UFC and mixed martial arts fighter from Brazil. The heavyweight showcase will be set for 10-rounds.

Hunter who weighed in at 215 pounds is one of the smaller heavyweights in the division but he feels his heart and boxing ability will help him carve his way to a world title shot against the giant champions.

Undefeated Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (7-0 5 KOs) won the Bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, tonight he will take on Gregory Corbin (15-1 9 KOs).







Devin Haney (21-0 13 KOs) isn’t older enough to drink but at 20 he has more fights than most boxers his age. A talented amateur boxer from the San Francisco Bay Area, he chose to turn professional instead of going to the Olympic games.

He signed a promotional pact with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing after years of being courted by various powerhouse promotional suits.

Tonight Haney takes on a very tough Mexican boxer Antonio Moran (24-3 17 KOs) in hopes a win tonight puts him next in line for a lightweight title shot.

WBC World Super-Lightweight champion Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill (6-2 3 KOs) will try to become a unified champion at 140-pounds as he puts her WBC green belt up against the WBA champion out of Argentina Anahi Sanchez.

DAZN Fight Card

Lightweight – Devin Haney vs. Antonio Moran

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Gregory Corbin

Heavyweight – Michael Hunter vs. Fabio Maldonado

Women’s Light Welterweight World Championship – Jessica McCaskill vs. Anahi Sanchez

Devin Haney vs Antonio Moran, Jessica McCaskill vs Anahi Sanchez takes place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 live streamed online on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) at 7:00 PM ET/PT.