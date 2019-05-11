Emanuel Navarrete vs Isaac Dogboe 2 LIVE on ESPN

Former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will try to recapture his WBO world title belt from Emanuel Navarrete in an immediate rematch on May 11 on Top Rank on ESPN live from the Tucson Arena in Arizona.

Navarette vs. Dogboe 2 will be the co-main event to the Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas 2 WBC super featherweight world championship main event.

Isaac Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) of Ghana shocked the world and made a name for himself in his American debut against WBO junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno in April 2018, when he pulled off a huge upset by stopping Magdaleno in the 11th round and becoming the world champion.

Dogboe defended his WBO belt one time by first round knockout to Japanese contender Hidenori Otake before eventually losing his belt in a hard-fought decision loss to Mexican Emanuel Navarrete.







Dogboe will have a chance to redeem himself on May 11th when he gets to rematch Navarrete to get his title back and prove to the world he can still be a world champion.

Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) entered the ring against Dogboe as the much bigger man with a knockout artist record of 22 stoppages in 26 wins.

During the fight it was evident that the size and power of the 5 foot 7 inch Navarrete were too much for the much shorter 5 foot 2 inch Dogboe. The fight also showed the lion heart of the Ghanaian native because he refused to quit no matter how battered he was in the fight he made it all the way to final bell.

Navarrete vs. Dogboe 2 will be size and power versus heart and determination, in this David versus Goliath type match.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Isaac Dogboe 2 on May 11, 2019 will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The preliminary undercard will be livestreamed on ESPN+ at 6:30 PM ET/PT.