Hughie Fury vs Chris Norrad, Alex Dilmaghani, and Savannah Marshall Live on Channel 5

Hennessy Sports, Channel 5 and Infinitum, in association with VIP Promotions, are delighted to announce that former World Heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury will make his long awaited return to the ring on Saturday 25th May at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5.

Hughie Fury (21-2, 11 KOs) is ready to get back in the boxing ring, he hasn’t fought since losing to Kubrat Pulev in October 2018.

Fury is still young only 24-years-old and feels his losses are learning experiences to grow from. He had his first world title shot in 2017 when he took on then WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand and ended up falling short losing a majority decision and suffered his first professional defeat.







Trained by his father Peter Fury who helped guide his cousin Tyson Fury to a world championship when he went over to Germany and dethroned the long reigning heavyweight king Wladimir Klitshcko in his hometown.

Saturday night will be another fight for father and son on the road back to title contention.

In order to move forward and get back in the winning column, Fury must take on undefeated Canadian Chris Norrad (17-0, 8 KOs). Norrad isn’t known for his punching power and this will be an interesting test for Fury. He stated he wants to knockout his Canadian opponent to get the ball rolling again.

Rising 130lb star Alex Dilmaghani from Worthing, Sussex, will face Czech Republic’s Martin Parlagi in a showcase bout.

Also on the card is undefeated super middleweight Savannah Marshall also trained by Peter Fury. Marshall is a top talent and the last female to defeat the two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, they fought in 2012 at the world championships in Qinhuangdao, China and Marshall upset the American favorite to win the gold that year.

Hughie Fury vs Chris Norrad live on Channel 5, May 25, 2019.