LIVE STREAM: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr Weigh In Video

World unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will make his US debut on June 1st at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York. The British boxing star will try and make a statement when he faces late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. in the main event at the Mecca of boxing.

Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) is undefeated and holds the IBF/WBA/WBO world titles. He was originally scheduled to take on undefeated Brooklyn native Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller but the American challenger failed several pre-fight drug tests, testing positive for more than one Performance Enhancing Drug.

To salvage the event Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn looked for a willing American opponent and in came Andy Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) a former world title contender with only one loss, and that was when he stepped up to fight for the then WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

In many ways Ruiz Jr. is a step up from Big Baby Miller because he was a top level amateur boxer with more ring experience than Miller and a championship fight under his belt. Late replacement opponents are very dangerous because it gives little time for the champion to prepare for their style, making them unpredictable in the ring.







The Joshua vs Ruiz fight card weigh-in is stacked with talent, WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith, Olympic gold medalist and women’s lightweight boxing champion Katie Taylor, undefeated British rising star Josh Kelly, Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi, and former light welterweight champion Chris Algieri will all be part of the event.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. heavyweight championship fight will be live streamed on the DAZN app in the USA and shown in the UK on Sky Sports.

The official weigh in starts at 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr Weigh In Video Live Stream



Video upload by Ruptly