Live Stream Video: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman LA Press Conference

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and unbeaten WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman were in New York city at the kick off press conference on Tuesday morning to announce their huge FOX Pay-Per-View fight set for July 20th in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

The two exciting WBA champions met face to face for the first time and were eager to tell the media that they look forward to the upcoming bout and couldn’t wait to step into the ring.

For the 40-year-old Pacquiao, this is going to be his toughest test in years because he is facing arguably the best welterweight on the planet.

Thurman who is a decade younger than the Filipino ring legend told the audience that he would retire Pacquiao and make him disappear.







The Florida born Thurman also said he would send Pacquiao back home to the Philippines so he could focus on his duties as Senator and to leave boxing for the young guys.

These type of bold threats and statements are nothing new to Manny Pacquiao, he has been dealing with opponents who have tried to intimidate him and claim they would knock him out for years only to wind up losing the fight against him.

The two champions will head over to Los Angeles, California for the west coast end of the promotional tour.

The entire fight card for July 20th will be loaded with talent, the main event for the Free FOX TV undercard show will be headlined by unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant defending his world title against undefeated challenger Mike Lee.

The Los Angeles Presser airs May 22, 2019 at 2:15 PM ET/11:15 PM PT on YouTube.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman LA Press Conference LIVE Stream Video



Video by PBC on FOX