Telemundo Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs Livestream Undercard on Facebook

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES will go all in for the upcoming Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs middleweight championship fight on May 4th with a special pre and post fight coverage on various online platforms and TITULARES Y MAS.

Canelo Alvarez is the biggest star in boxing and will bring the support of Mexico with him when he fights on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas against Daniel Jacobs.

The WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight titles are on the line. Canelo holds the WBA and WBC and Jacobs has the IBF.

This is the biggest fight of Brooklyn native Daniel Jacobs and he is going to take advantage of the big stage to put his name on the map with a huge victory of Canelo on the biggest fight week of the year.







Jacobs had a close and competitive fight with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in 2017 which many ringside observers and boxing fans thought he won. Golovkin won the decision against Jacobs and went onto fight Canelo to a Draw.

Jacobs went on to win the vacant IBF 160-pound title in 2018 via split decision against Serhiy Derevianchenko and now has the opportunity of a lifetime against Canelo and a shot to unify the belts.

Canelo has one upped Jacobs by having a victory over the fearsome middleweight puncher GGG. Heading into the fight he will enter the ring with the confidence of being the only man to defeat GGG.

This unification bought is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, the main broadcaster of the event in the USA will be DAZN the online sports streaming service provider.

The main event broadcast will be shown live online on Saturday, May 4 exclusively on DAZN in North America.

The livestream undercard will be available on the Telemundo Deportes app (telemundodeportes.com/envivo) and Telemundo Deportes Facebook page (facebook.com/TELEMUNDODEPORTES) in Spanish.

The special online undercard stream will feature some of Golden Boys star talent like former two-division world champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and Lamont Roach Jr. all in different bouts. The undercard Telemundo stream event will begin at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs live stream will air May 4, 2019 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas exclusively on DAZN at 9:00 PM ET/PT.