There is no way Anthony Joshua wants a piece of Deontay Wilder after that KO

The Bomb Squad head honcho Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder remains undefeated and made easy work of trash talking Dominic Breazeale with a one punch KO in the first round on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Breazeale quickly learned the hard way that if you speak tough to Wilder you are going to pay for it with fistic bombs dropped on you.

A lot of these boxers keep thinking they can take advantage of the wild swinging style of Wilder but when they get in the ring all those openings they claim they will capitalize on disappear because the moment they taste that power they can’t think straight.

Like Iron Mike Tyson once said “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”







Breazeale got punched hard, felt that power and second guessed himself. You could see the right hand of Wilder was finding a home over the top. The right hand rocked and wobbled Breazeale sending him to the corner and he tried to hang on for dear life, the ref had to pry Breazeale’s arms away because he refused to let go of the clinch out of fear.

The jab followed by a flush right hand right on the chin put Breazeale’s lights out dropping him like a sack of potatoes.

That type of KO will just make it harder for Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn from taking the fight.

Hearn and Joshua have been talking a lot of trash and Deontay doesn’t play, when he is pissed off and feels disrespected he will take it out on you in the ring as he did with Dominic Breazeale who was spewing lies leading up to the fight. He made him pay big time.

Other fighters pretend to be mad and when they get in the ring all that energy is gone, they don’t come with the same energy, but Deontay Wilder is a special fighter, when he says he will go for the KO he means it.

Joshua doesn’t have the ability to take Wilder’s power shot. Joshua is just a swollen muscle bound heavyweight who is bloated on creatine and supplements.

Once Wilder touches him with the right hand he is going to be out cold, if he doesn’t go lights out after the first knock down he will get dropped several more times before his corner throws in the towel or the referee waves it off.

Wilder’s power is so scary he even had Tyson Fury signing with Top Rank just to avoid having to rematch him. Don’t blame Wilder if the Fury rematch or the Anthony Joshua mega-fight doesn’t happen, he is willing to fight everyone and fears no man, but they fear him.