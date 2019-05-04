VIDEO: FREE Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs YouTube Live Stream Undercard

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are about to square off in the T-Mobile arena for a huge middleweight title unification bout on DAZN, but first fight fans can watch the preliminary undercard that features young talent and rising stars.

At one point Canelo and Jacobs were young prospects who fought on the preliminary undercards of big boxing events. Many times these young fighters never had a viewership to watch them as the Pay-Per-View events only showed the main broadcast card.

Today fans are able to witness the action of the preliminary undercard fights that normally never get televised. DAZN will stream the fights on their official FACEBOOK page and on YouTube.

In the main event WBA/WBC middleweight world champion Canelo will take on one of his toughest opponents in IBF world champion Daniel Jacobs.







Jacobs overcame cancer and went on to become a world champion in the middleweight division, this is why he goes by the nickname “Miracle Man” and will prove that he will become a legend by dethroning the great Canelo to unify the titles.

The event will be broadcast exclusively online through DAZN USA (watch.dazn.com).

The card is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing.

DAZN USA Canelo-Jacobs Preliminary Undercard

Welterweight – Sadam Ali vs. Anthony Young

Super Middleweight – John Ryder vs. Bilal Akkawy

Featherweight – Francisco Esparza vs. Aram Avagyan

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Billy Wagner

The undercard stream starts at 3:00 PM PT on May 4, 2019.

Canelo vs. Jacobs Undercard YouTube Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA