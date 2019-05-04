VIDEO: Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Announces New Trainer Press Conference

DAZN’s newly acquired middleweight boxing star Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) has made news since his signing by dropping long time American trainer Abel Sanchez.

The move shocked many in the boxing world since the two have worked together closely and seemed to have a strong bond. GGG has made Big Bear, California his home for the majority of his training camps in the United States but he could change locations since the split with Sanchez.

The show must go on and Golovkin who is one of the hardest hitting fighters in boxing will be in Las Vegas to announce his new trainer on Saturday morning the day of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs mega-fight.

Golovkin signed a 3 year deal with sports streaming giant DAZN on March 8, worth $100 million over 6 fights, and one of those fights would be a rubbermatch with Canelo Alvarez worth $30 million. Canelo and GGG will need to win their next fights for that grudge match to come to fruition.







GGG who takes on undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls in his DAZN debut on June 8, 2019 at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, will definitely have his eye on the winner of tonight’s Canelo vs. Jacobs middleweight unification bout.

He also has a chance at becoming undisputed middleweight champion since DAZN has all the 160-pound champions under contract including WBO title holder Demetrius Andrade.

Will it be a big name trainer like Freddie Roach, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Joe Goossen, Robert Garcia, Teddy Atlas, Buddy McGirt or will it be someone lesser known? The Boxing world will be curious to see who the former middleweight champion chooses for the remainder of his career.

Fight fans can find out live because Golovkin will hold an announcement press conference that will be live streamed on DAZN’s official YouTube page, viewers can watch it starting at 10:30 AM PT on May 4, 2019.

Press Conference Video: GGG Announces New Trainer



Video By DAZN USA