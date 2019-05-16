VIDEO: Wilder vs. Breazeale Fight Week Press Conference

Watch the final pre-fight press conference for Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale (video below).

Unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder defends his title against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on Saturday, May 18 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center.

Wilder and Breazeale have bad blood stemming from a hotel lobby incident in 2017 when both fighters and thier camps got into a verbal altercation. Breazeale claims Wilder made threats toward his wife and kids, Wilder said those are lies being told by a man who wants to play victim and get attention.

These two heavyweights pack a punch and both standing at 6 ft 7 in tall it will be a physically equal match with neither guy having the height advantage in the fight.







Breazeale’s motivation and desire to become a world champion and his eagerness to punch Wilder for his disrespect is a huge driving factor going into the fight.

Wilder has seen it all and being a champion with multiple title defenses its hard for him to get up for an opponent, but this one seems to get Wilder’s blood boiling and he is promising to hurt Breazeale for trying to slander his reputation with lies.

Breazeale claimed Wilder was mentally weak and he would break him down and punish him in the ring. Wilder shrugged off the remarks and told the media nobody believes this guy.

The WBC heavyweight championship bout takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 18, 2019 and will be broadcast live on Showtime at 9/6 PM ET/PT.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale Final Press Conference Video



Video by SHOWTIME Sports