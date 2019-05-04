WATCH Artur Beterbiev vs Radivoje Kalajdzic and Jerwin Ancajas vs Ryuichi Funai LIVE on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN heads to the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California for Cinco de Mayo weekend with a three fight main card featuring two world championship bouts, Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic for the IBF light heavyweight title, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai for the IBF super flyweight title, and Stockton’s own Gabriel Flores Jr. taking on Eduardo Pereira in a six round lightweight bout.

Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs) is one of the hardest punchers in boxing with all of his bouts won by knockout. He won the vacant IBF light heavyweight world title on November 17, 2017 when he knocked out Germany’s Germany Enrico Kolling in the 12th round.

Tonight the devastating undefeated puncher will defend his IBF title against Serbian-American challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (24-1, 17 KOs).

Kalajdzic was born in Zenica, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina but his family fled the Bosnian War and as refugees relocated to Saint Petersburg, Florida where Kalajdzic took up boxing and honed his craft.







Tonight is the chance of the lifetime for the 27-year-old to become a world champion.

Filipino super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas owns the IBF belt, and is managed by world-famous 8-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Despite having two less than stellar performances he vows to excite the crowd tonight against Japanese challenger Ryuichi Funai.

18-year-old Stockton born boxer Gabriel Flores Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) signed with Top Rank promotions at the age of 16, and was one of the top amateur boxers out of California.

Tonight he will be able to fight in front of hometown fans on a national broadcast, it will motivate him as he takes on Eduardo Pereira in Stockton where he was born and raised.



Top Rank on ESPN May 4, 2019 FIGHT CARD

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (IBF light heavyweight title)

Super Flyweight Championship – Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai (IBF super flyweight title)

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Eduardo Pereira

Prelims ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Light Heavyweight – Felix Valera vs. Mario Aguilar

Junior Middleweight – Brian Mendoza vs. Carlos Rodriguez

Featherweight – Vislan Dalkhaev vs. Vincent Jennings

Cruiserweight – Blake McKernan vs. Joey Montoya

Flyweight – Marco Arroyo vs. Jesus Godinez

Middleweight – Quilisto Madera vs. Osbaldo Gonzalez

Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN/ESPN DEPORTES.