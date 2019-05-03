WATCH Canelo vs. Jacobs Official Weigh-In VIDEO

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs are just a day away from their big middleweight championship unification bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend May 4 in Las Vegas.

Before the fight, the boxers will need to make the weight limit of 160-pounds on Friday, if a fighter doesn’t make the weight limit they will be stripped of their world title and could pay a fine for missing weight should the fight go on.

Canelo is the biggest star in boxing and DAZN made a huge acquisition when they signed the Mexican to a mega contract worth $365 million dollars.

Jacobs also signed a deal with DAZN and renewed his contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing.







Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya who promotes Canelo believes the Pay-Per-View model is dying and the DAZN streaming service is the way to go because fight fans don’t have to keep paying $75 to $100 for a PPV they just pay a monthly fee and can watch all the big fights and save money in the long-term.

What makes this fight interesting is the winner will hold three of the four major world titles closer to undisputed status. Canelo holds the WBA and WBC belts, Jacobs has the IBF, and the lone belt missing is the WBO which is owned by undefeated American Demetrius Andrade who is also under contract with DAZN.

The winner could face Andrade in a historical undisputed championship bout with the winner going down in history as one of the few undisputed middleweight champions in history are very rare accomplishment in modern boxing because it’s very hard to get champions to fight due to promotional issues.

Canelo vs. Jacobs takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4, 2019 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on DAZN.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Official Full Weigh-In Video Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA

Back up Weigh-In video



Video by Ruptly