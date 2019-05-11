Watch Jarrett Hurd vs Julian Williams LIVE on PBC on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on May 11 for a junior middleweight championship event between IBF/WBA 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and challenger Julian “J-Rock” Williams. The PBC on FOX event will also be shown on live streaming feed at Foxsportsgo.

The 29-year-old Jarrett Hurd (23-0, 16 KOS)is a product of Maryland and holds the IBF and WBA world championships at the junior middleweight division.

He won the vacant IBF title in 2017 when he stopped Tony Harrison by TKO in the ninth round and went on to win the WBA belt on April 7, 2018 when he beat Erislandy Lara by split decision in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia fighter Julian “J-Rock” Williams (26-1-1-1, 16 KOs) has only one professional defeat and that was when he challenged for the IBF title in December of 2016 against then champion Jermall Charlo in his first attempt at a world championship.







The Charlo fight didn’t end well for Williams, he was knocked out in the fifth round by the champion and handed his first professional loss.

Since the loss he has been on a four fight win streak and is ready to take the title from Hurd on Saturday night.

Also on the PBC on FOX televised broadcast is undefeated light welterweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios taking on Juan “Pitbull” Jose Velasco, and Russian middleweight Matt Korobov fighting Immanuwel Aleem.

PBC on FOX Fight Card

Jarrett Hurd vs Julian Williams

Mario Barrios vs Juan Jose Velasco

Matt Korobov vs Immanuwel Aleem

Stephen Fulton vs Paulus Ambunda

Alexandru Marin vs Luis Concepcion

Demond Nicholson vs Ernest Amuzu

Dravontay Rawls vs Jonathan Perez

Aaron Anderson vs Carlos Galindo

Mark Duncan vs Kevin Womack

Greg Outlaw vs Martin Nicolas Matamala

PBC on FOX: Jarrett “Swift” Hurd vs. Julian “J-Rock” Williams May 11, 2019 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT live on FOX and online stream at Foxsportsgo.com