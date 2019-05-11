WATCH LIVE Boxing: Miguel Berchelt vs Francisco Vargas and Dogboe vs Navarrete rematches on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents a championship double-header Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas 2, and Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe 2 on May 11 at the Tucson Arena in Arizona live on ESPN.

Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs) holds the WBC super featherweight championship belt and he won the title by knocking out Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) in round 11 of their 2017 fight of the year battle at the Fantasy Springs Casino.

Berchelt has defending the titles four times since capturing it and will try make it a 5th time when he rematches Vargas tonight on ESPN.

Francisco Vargas was riding a high as one of the most exciting undefeated fighters out of Mexico. In 2015 he won the WBC 130-pound title by TKO against Takashi Miura, defended it against Veteran and former world champion Orlando Salido and then lost it in his first and only professional defeat against Miguel Berchelt.







For Vargas this is a chance at redemption, at 34 years old, time isn’t on his side and he wants to avenge the lone defeat and reclaim his title.

Berchelt vs. Vargas 2 is going to be an all action fight between two proud Mexican warriors.

The co-main event Navarrete vs. Dogboe 2 is also another rematch that has the makings of an all out war. The first meeting between the two junior featherweights was one of the most brutal fights between an undersized champion from Ghana and the much taller and bigger challenger from Mexico Emanuel Navarrete.

Heading into the fight it was obvious the challenger Navarrete would have the size advantage, but Dogboe who at only 5 feet 2 inches tall refused to let that factor into his mind before the fight.

The fight ended with Dogboe losing a valiant decision and leaving the ring with a swollen face. Tonight the former world champion will try to prove the doubters wrong by toppling the bigger Mexican champion to get back his WBO junior featherweight world title.

WATCH Miguel Berchelt vs Francisco Vargas 2 and Emanuel Navarrete vs Isaac Dogboe 2 live on May 11, 2019 on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT. The Top Rank undercard will be shown online on ESPN+ at 6:30 PM ET/PT.