Watch Pacquiao vs Thurman New York Press Conference Live Stream Video

Premier Boxing Champions will hold the Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao vs. Keith “One Time” Thurman New York City press conference on May 21 to announce the upcoming WBA welterweight championship FOX Pay-Per-View on July 20th. Fans can watch the press con live stream on the PBC YouTube page (Video below).

The Pacquiao-Thurman fight will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will pit two WBA welterweight title holders against each other for the right to claim who the real champion is.

This is a great opportunity for Thurman the undefeated welterweight champion who was widely considered the best young champion in the division before his two-year layoff due to injuries that required surgery an recovery time.

Both fighters fought in January of 2019. Pacquiao had an outstanding one-sided victory over Adrien Broner winning a unanimous decision, while Thurman fought a game Josesito Lopez in his return to the ring to shake the cobwebs off. Thurman was stunned in the seventh round but went on to win a split decision.







This will be the most dangerous opponent the 40-year-old Filipino Senator has fought in years. This is a great opportunity for Thurman to become a star as he headlines his first PPV event but he must put on an impressive performance to capture the attention of the casual boxing fan.

Anytime you face a ring legend like Pacquiao, you bring your A game and Thurman has guaranteed you will see the best of him on July 20th as he plans on retiring the 8-divison world champion from the sport.

The welterweight division is filled with talent and this will be the hottest Pay-Per-View of the summer with stacked undercard and preliminary fights on FOX before the main event.

Watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman WBA welterweight championship press conference live from NYC on YouTube at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 PT on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Video by PBC on FOX