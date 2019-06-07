Amir Khan reunites with Alex Ariza for Neeraj Goyat fight

Former light welterweight world champion Amir “King” Khan was in London, England to promote his upcoming July 12th fight with Indian boxing star Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia.

Khan recently split with Virgil Hunter and had his new trainer on hand Clarence “Bones” Adams a former super bantamweight champion from Las Vegas, Nevada and in a surprise reunion strength and conditioning coach Alex Ariza was on the stage seated next to the Bolton boxer.

Ariza first burst onto the scene when he was hired by Freddie Roach to help prepare Manny Pacquiao when conditioning coach Justin Fortune left the gym. The team of Roach, Ariza and Pacquiao was one of the most successful in boxing.

Many boxing pundits credited Ariza for helping Pacquiao climb the weight divisions while maintaining his explosive speed and power in the process.







Amir Khan began training with Roach in 2009 and also hired Ariza to help make him more powerful.

When Freddie Roach had a falling out with Alex Ariza he banned him from the gym, so Khan and Pacquiao stopped working with Ariza. Now the two are back together after several years apart.

This is a big move by Khan because many boxing fans felt he was at his strongest when he was using Ariza as his strength and conditioning coach.

Khan will get paid £7 million to fight Neeraj Goyat in Saudi Arabia. The World Boxing Council (WBC) made a special Pearl Welterweight Championship belt for the winner of the fight.