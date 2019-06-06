Andy Ruiz: Drake curse is real, don’t even bring him around me!

The newly crowned unified heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr., was busy signing autographs before he headed to his late night talk show appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when TMZ sports hit him with a couple of questions.

Ruiz who is known for his pudgy physique told fans who felt they didn’t need to train hard because he knocked out a muscular Anthony Joshua advised people to continue training because despite his physique he works out regularly.

“They still gotta work out, they still gotta hit the gym, run, they gotta maintain, just because the way that I look doesn’t mean I don’t workout, I work really hard for what I got.”

Ruiz said his upset over Joshua was bigger than Buster Douglas knockout of Mike Tyson mainly because of the way that he looked, he also treated himself to a nice post fight victory meal of steak and lobster.







His main goal is to unify the titles against WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but first he has to take care of Joshua in a rematch.

Speaking of Anthony Joshua he was the latest victim of the infamous “Drake Curse.” Back in March he posted a photograph of himself with rapper Drake on Twitter with the caption “Bout to break The Curse” on June 1.

The internet claims that Drake has a curse where any sports team or athlete he touches will lose, so far Tennis great Serena Williams, UFC star Conor McGregor, the Alabama college football team and now former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost after being backed by the Canadian rap star.

When TMZ asked Ruiz about the Drake curse he responded saying, “Don’t even bring Drake around me!”

Ruiz is currently enjoying the adoration from fans and living it up as the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion of the world and said he will visit the President of Mexico soon.