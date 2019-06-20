Ben McGivern vs Navid Iran II LIVE ON FITE TV

Ben McGivern Vs Navid Iran II. WORLD BOXING UNION (WBU) INTERNATIONAL LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP 22nd June 2019 – Prince’s Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea, United Kingdom. WATCH LIVE ON FITE.TV

London, UK – Wednesday 19th June 2019

“No Discussion, The Title Is Mine” Says Iran Ahead of 22nd June McGivern Rematch – LIVE ON FITE.TV

Back in November, when Navid Iran and Ben McGivern first entered the ring at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea to battle it out in an eight round Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Silver Championship contest, nobody ringside could have possibly have realised they were about to watch one of the greatest Domestic Battle Royale’s of not just the year but the Millennium, but they were.







What a fight, it was an all out war of epic proportions. Unfortunately this magnificent contest was only viewed by a very limited audience, those ringside and those watching the Facebook Live video.

Whilst this sensational fight did pass under the radar of the majority of fans worldwide, so many boxing fans were calling for McGivern-Iran II on social media platforms, that Promoter Tommy Jacobs just couldn’t ignore them and so this coming Saturday, the 22nd June, these two magnificent warriors will enter the arena at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea to battle it out once more, this time for the World Boxing Union (WBU) International Crown, and justifiably this time it will be broadcast LIVE WORLDWIDE on FITE.TV.

Speaking earlier Iran said “I’m so ready for the rematch with Ben on 22nd June, even more so now I know it’s going out on FITE.TV

“I take my training seriously for any fight, I pride myself in my fitness and am always looking to perfect my skills further, but this year we’ve taken it to the next level.

“When Ben and I first met in November, no one will dispute what a tough close fight it was, but this time there’ll be no room for discussion, the WBU title is mine.

“After my knockout win in March I’m feeling fitter and fiercer than ever before, it’s like the beast has reawaken inside me and what it’s telling me is that belt will be coming home with us!”

Ben McGivern versus Navid Iran II for the WBU International Light Heavyweight Crown is the main support for Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Middleweight World Championship Unification that headlines the event at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019,

In addition to the two Championship contests there are further International non-championship bouts and all contests will be broadcast live on FITE.TV, the full fight card is:

12 Round – Super Middleweight

Nathan Decastro Vs Tommy Jacobs

World Boxing Union (WBU) Championship of the World

World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Championship of the World

10 Round – Light Heavyweight

Ben McGivern Vs Navid Iran

World Boxing Union (WBU) International Championship

8 Round – Lightweight

Tackie Annan Vs Ben Ankrah

6 Rounds – Super Middleweight

Rob Elden Vs Ronny McField

4 Rounds – Featherweight

Ben Cook Vs Pablo Narvaez

4 Rounds – Light Welterweight

Dean Porter Vs Michael Isaac Carreo

First fight live on FITE.TV 7:30pm (GMT) – 2:30pm (EST) – 11:30am (PST) on June 22, 2019.