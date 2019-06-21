Canelo vs Golovkin 3 in doubt due to issues in negotiations

Over the past couple of years we have been treated to two absolute wars between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin with the first fight in 2017 being a draw and the second fight in 2018 being a win for Canelo.

Many people believe that the decision in the first match was highly questionable however the second fight was much closer in most people’s opinions.

Both fights were held in Las Vegas and Canelo wants the third match to also be in Vegas, however GGG would prefer that the fight was in another venue such as New York because he believes that he was unfairly judged in the two previous fights only winning 1 out of the 6 scorecards.

Golden Boy promotions (Canelo’s team) hope to have a resolution by Friday or they will start looking for new opponents. Canelo has expressed interest in moving up to Super-Middleweight and challenging the WBA and Ring Magazine world champion Callum Smith.







Canelo recently signed an 11-fight deal with DAZN worth $365 million and Golovkin signed a 6-fight deal with DAZN as well worth many millions.

Having a 3rd fight between these two on the DAZN streaming platform will really help to drive subscriptions as this is one of the biggest and most anticipated fights in the world of boxing today. The first two did not disappoint and I don’t see how a third fight would disappoint.

Earlier this month Golovkin returned to the ring to defeat Steve Rolls by knockout and called out Canelo after the fight. Canelo dismissed these claims and told Golovkin to win a belt before fighting him. Another possible fight for GGG is a fight against the WBO champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade. Andrade is also signed to DAZN so this is an easy fight to make.

Canelo doesn’t seem too keen on a rematch with GGG and believes that the chapter is closed but with the fight looming closer we hope they come to a resolution about the venue of the fight.