Chad Dawson vs Quinton Rankin, Tramaine Williams vs Neil John Tabanao Live Stream on Facebook

“Bad” Chad Dawson returns to the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on June 29, 2019 against tough North Carolina southpaw Quinton Rankin in an 8-rounder. Undefeated featherweight contender Tramaine Williams of New Haven will face off against Filipino Neil John Tabanao. Th event is promoted by CES boxing and will be shown online via Facebook Watch live stream.

Chad Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut was once the best light heavyweight in boxing having wins over Tomasz Adamek, Glen Johnson, Antonio Tarver and Bernard Hopkins. After suffering a stoppage loss going down in weight to the 168-pound division to challenge Andre Ward, he was never the same.

Tonight Dawson feels he has one more shot a the world title and feels the two year layoff since his last fight a knockout loss to Andrzej Fonfara in 2017 helped his mind and body recover.

Quinton Rankin (15-5-2, 12 KOs) has never been in against a fighter the caliber of Dawson, this will be the biggest step up in competition for the 32-year-old southpaw from Charlotte, North Carolina.







Rankin is on a three fight win streak and feels his time is now, he is extremely focused and discipline heading into he fight. He knows a win over a former world champion will help boost his credibility and confidence.

Tramaine “Midget” Williams (17-0, 6 KOs) a New Haven local favorite who continues to climb the featherweight ranks, will take on a very game Filipino challenger Neil John Tabanao (17-5, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout as the co-feature of the evening.

June 29 Fight Night Live Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Chad Dawson vs. Quinton Rankin

Featherweight – Tramaine Williams vs. Neil John Tabanao

Middleweight – Jose Rivera vs. Luca Podda

Featherweight – Nathan Martinez vs. Jose Homar Rios

Lightweight – Oscar Bonilla vs. Julio Perez

Light Welterweight – Wilson Mascarenhas vs. Anthony Ramirez

Flyweight – Marisa Belenchia vs. Delaney Owen

Saturday, June 29, 2019 Foxwoods Resort & Casino, CT.

The fights stream live on Facebook on facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE at 7:00 PM ET/PT.