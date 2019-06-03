Deontay Wilder was denied the opportunity to knockout Anthony Joshua

All the muscle in the world couldn’t save Anthony Joshua against the Homer Simpson of boxing, Andy Ruiz Jr., on Saturday night.

You can look like an Adonis but your chin is something you can’t train. You are born with the ability to take punches better than others, and Joshua just can’t take a punch. Credit goes to Ruiz he fooled everyone who judged him by his cover and pulled off the upset in dramatic fashion.

I knew Ruiz was a live dog because I seen his training videos and fights leading up to the fight and his hand speed and power were pretty impressive for his size.

I’ve seen him wobble in other fights, and knew the moment Deontay Wilder or any decent puncher touches him it will be lights out.







Andy Ruiz is a decent puncher but he isn’t a spectacular knockout artist with once in a lifetime power like WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Any clean shot that touched Joshua seemed to wobble him. All those bodybuilding beach muscles are just good for show and they don’t make your chin stronger.

Eddie Hearn who promotes AJ just looked like he lost the house at the horse races. He was sitting ringside and was red like a cherry.

You could see Hearn’s face smiling when Joshua knocked down Ruiz but that smile was wiped away real quick when his cash cow got dropped immediately after.

I think this is it for Joshua, he lost his chance to cash out with a $100 million payday against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas and lost to a late replacement that nobody knew.

It’s a shame Deontay was denied the opportunity to knockout Joshua for the undisputed title.

It’s common knowledge that Hearn and Joshua ducked Wilder like the plague. Wilder was begging for the unification fight and wanted it but Hearn knew his boy knew he would get knocked out.

If you are going to lose make it worth it. Joshua could have fought for the chance to be the undisputed heavyweight world champion in the biggest heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson and he blew it.

Wilder is battle tested with the heart of a lion. He wants all the smoke and will fight anyone. The two best Heavyweights in the world have always been Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury and they will rematch again.

Instead of taking on a soft touch, Wilder is going to face the dangerous Cuban puncher Luis Ortiz in a rematch and he will knock him out again, then its on to Tyson Fury for some get back for the official win.

If Andy Ruiz wants some he can get it. At least with Ruiz he won’t back down and has the balls to face Deontay Wilder and probably give him a harder fight than Joshua would have.