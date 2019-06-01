Devon Alexander vs Ivan Redkach Live Stream on Caffeine TV

Former two-division world champion Devon Alexander faces Ivan Redkach, middleweight contenders Willie Monroe Jr. and Hugo Centeno Jr. will battle, and undefeated heavyweight Onoriode Ehwarieme takes on Rodney Hernandez live on FS1 and Caffeine TV online.

Tonight’s Premier Boxing Champions on Fox Sports One will take place at the Soboba Casino in San Jacinto, California.

Alexander (27-5-1, 14 KOs) hasn’t fought since losing a split decision to Andre Berto on August 4, 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

For the former light welterweight and welterweight world champion he had to overcome prescription drug addiction leading him on a downward spiral.







Since getting sober he has vowed to make another run in the welterweight division so he can prove to himself that he at least tried and gave it his all.

Redkach (22-4-1, 17 KOs) has fought in multiple weight divisions from 130lbs to 147lbs, tonight he will take on Alexander in a crossroads fight.

The 33-year-old Redkach comes from Ukraine but has never felt what it is like to become a world champion. He still believes he can achieve his goal of becoming a champion and tonight is in tough fight with the former champion.

Alexander vs. Redkach is a battle of two southpaws, one slick and the other rugged and both men know whats at stake heading into the fight.

PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Devon Alexander vs Ivan Redkach

Hugo Centeno Jr. vs Willie Monroe Jr.

Onoriode Ehwarieme vs Rodney Hernandez

Jose Balderas vs Julio Garcia

Jhack Tepora vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Marlon Tapales vs Roberto Castaneda

Justin Cardona vs JC Sanders

Anthony Chavez vs Mike Fowler

Francisco Ochoa vs Jesus Aguinaga

John Leo Dato vs German Meraz

Jose Perez vs Mario Ayala

Viktor Slavinskyi vs Ernest Guerrero

Aaron Morales vs Robert Pucheta

Robert Rodriguez vs Jose Rodriguez

Shon Mondragon vs Jose Fabian Naranjo

Alexander vs Redkach Saturday, June 1, 2019 8PM ET / 5PM PT from the Soboba Casino Resort, San Jacinto, California live on FS1, streamed online at FOXSportsGo.com and caffeine.tv/FoxSports.