Gennadiy Golovkin vs Steve Rolls Weigh In Results Video

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin made weight for his DAZN debut against Canadian Steve Rolls.

The main event of Golovkin vs. Rolls is set at a catchweight bout of 164-pounds and both combatants weigh in right around the 163 pound mark.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) is eyeing a rubbermatch with Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez who is also signed with DAZN, or a move up to 168 pounds to challenge for a title against one of the champions in the division.

Rolls is a relative unknown from Toronto but holds an undefeated record (19-0, 10 KOs) and judging from last weeks stunning upset of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua by late replacement Andy Ruiz it goes to show anything is possible in the fight game.







Although Golovkin is no longer a champion and suffered his first professional defeat to Canelo Alvarez, losing to Rolls would be considered a major upset as well.

This will be the first fight of Golovkin’s 3-year, 6-fight DAZN partnership deal.

The fight will take place at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City and will air live online through DAZN at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.



Video upload by DAZN USA

Weigh-Results



164lb catch weight – Gennadiy Golovkin 163lbs vs. Steve Rolls 163.8lbs

Super Middleweight – Ali Akhmedov 167.4lbs vs. Marcus McDaniel 168lbs

Welterweight – Brian Ceballo 147.6lbs vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov 148lbs

Junior Middleweight – Israil Madrimov 153.2lbs vs. Norberto Gonzalez 152.8lbs

Junior Middleweight – Charles Conwell 153.4lbs vs. Courtney Pennington 152lbs

Welterweight – Johnathan Arroyo 146.2lbs vs. Jordan Morales 146lbs

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy 162.6lbs vs. Juan Barajas 157.2lbs