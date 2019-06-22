How to Watch Paulie Malignaggi vs Artem Lobov BKFC 6 Live Online

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the hottest ticket in town on Saturday night when former world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi makes his bare knuckle debut against UFC veteran Artem Lobov at BKFC 6 live from the State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida.

Paulie “The Magic Man” Malignaggi and Artem “The Russian Hammer” Lobov have bad blood stemming from guilt by association.

During the build up for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, Paulie was brought in as a sparring partner for the Irish UFC star. During the sparring sessions Team McGregor released photos making it look like Paulie was getting beat up in sparring.

To further fuel the fire, Lobov who is a good friend and long time training partner of McGregor said Malignaggi was getting beat up just like the pictures and short sparring clips suggested online.







This rubbed the New Yorker the wrong way and he felt disrespected to the point of challenging McGregor to a boxing match. The former UFC two-division champion ignored the challenge and his friend Artem Lobov took Paulie up on his offer and will now fight in a bare knuckle contest.

The card will also feature a stacked undercard.

UFC veteran Chris “The Crippler” Leben will take on MMA fighter Dakota Cochrane. The BKFC lightweight championship is on the line when slick Reggie Barnett takes on action brawler Johnny Bedford in the tournament final to determine the first ever champion in the division. Former UFC and Bellator fighter Joe “Diesel” Riggs takes on Walber Barros, just to name a few.

BKFC 6 will air live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM PT.

How To watch:

Fans can order the Malignaggi vs. Lobov event through their local cable and satellite provider or online through FITE.TV for ($39.99).