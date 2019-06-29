Jenny “Sushe” Ravalo wants Bob Arum to be sanctioned for interview defending Pulev’s actions

Top Rank promotions head honcho, Bob Arum, is under fire for a June 15th interview with popular boxing YouTube channel iFL Tv where he addressed the suspension of his Bulgarian heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev.

Pulev who made his Top Rank and US debut in Costa Mesa, California on ESPN on March 23, 2019 against Bogdan Dinu came under fire when he kissed boxing reporter Jenny “Sushe” Ravalo on the lips during a post fight interview that went viral.

Sushe who also does naked sushi catering, said she was shocked and traumatized by the forced post fight kiss. She hired famous lawyer Gloria Allred to help her make a case against Pulev’s unwanted actions.

The California State Athletic Commission suspended Pulev for six months for inappropriate behavior and required him to undergo sensitivity training which meant taking sexual harassment courses to understand how to conduct himself in a professional manner and to respect boundaries.







In the June 15 iFL TV interview, Arum was laughing and saying he didn’t care if he gets in trouble for his opinion. He said he doesn’t believe Sushe was sexually harassed. He told the reporter that his fighter was the real victim of false sexual harassment claims and did nothing wrong by kissing Ravalo on the lips.

Arum went on to further suggest that Ravalo was aggressively pursuing Pulev until she finally got a press credentials to attend the fight. Prior to the event she was acting as if she was his semi-girlfriend.

Arum also pointed out that Ravalo’s credibility was questionable when video showed her lap dancing one of Pulev’s team members during a post fight after party.

The Top Rank promoter ended the interview saying he is very sympathetic to real sexual harassment charges, if it’s real sexual harassment but not BS ones.

Watch the infamous interview of Bob Arum on iFL TV:

After finding out about the interview, Ms. Ravalo’s lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference with media on June 27, in Los Angeles to demand that the California athletic commission not only extend Pulev’s suspension but punish promoter Bob Arum for his appalling comments and lack of sensitivity regarding the victim Ravalo.

“This is regarding Mr. Kubrat Pulev and Bob Arum,” said Allred.”Dear Mr. Foster, it was brought to my attention that Mr. Bob Arum, Mr. Pulev’s boxing promoter, was interviewed by iFL TV, and it seems clear to me that neither Mr. Pulev nor Mr. Arum accept any responsibility for Mr. Pulev’s reprehensible conduct, battery, and sexual harassment of Miss Ravalo. It is apparent to me that Mr. Pulev and Mr. Arum are just going through the motions of attending a sexual harassment course just to get the current suspension of Mr. Pulev lifted without any intent or interest in changing their behavior.

“In light of the above, Miss Ravalo would request that the commission extend Mr. Pulev’s suspension and or revoke his license and sanction Mr. Arum for his statements which demonstrate a disrespect for the commissions decision. I respectfully request that Mr. Arum be required to attend the July 22, 2019 meeting of the California State Athletic Commission in San Diego and that Miss Ravalo and I (Gloria Allred) are permitted to testify to the impact of Mr. Arum’s disrespectful attack on her and the commission,” demanded Allred.

Jenny “Sushe” Ravalo also addressed the media reading off a written statement. She felt disrespected by Arum and Pulev’s lack of remorse or empathy for the sexual harassment she endured at the ends of the Bulgarian heavyweight boxer.

“Bob Arum is a top promoter in boxing and he’s promoting lies,” Ravalo told media. “In his interview with iFL TV, he is incorrect, I was never at Pulev’s training camp. I was never hooking up with Pulev. I was never acting as Pulev’s semi-girlfriend. His false statements are upsetting and ruining my credibility as a writer and reporter. Bob Arum believes Kubrat is a victim. Kubrat Pulev is not a victim. Pulev was suspended because of sexual harassment. It is obvious that Bob Arum and Kubrat Pulev do not understand what sexual harassment is. Bob Arum is promoting lies, and he does not care who he hurts or destroys.”

Kubrat Pulev and Bob Arum have not commented or released a statement regarding the recent press conference remarks by Ravalo and Allred.