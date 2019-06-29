Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions heads over to Houston, Texas the hometown of undefeated middleweight Jermall Charlo a he takes on Brandon Adams for the WBC middleweight championship. The fight takes place on June 29 at the NRG Arena and will broadcast live on SHOWTIME.

The co-main event features super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin taking on France’s Zakaria Attou in a WBC title eliminator bout.

Mexican featherweight southpaw Eduardo Ramirez goes up against hard hitting Dominican Claudio Marrero in a WBA Featherweight eliminator.

Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) a former junior middleweight world champion is looking to put on a spectacular performance in front of his hometown crowd. The goal is to get the knockout and the hard hitting Charlo always brings the heat when he fights.







He strong believes the challenger Brandon Adams is not on his level and wants to make an example of him on Saturday night to send a message to the other top middleweights.

Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) from Norwalk, California recently won The Contender TV series and will have a chance to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion tonight when he fights for the WBC belt.

If Adams wins the title he will become the sixth fighter from The Contender to win a world championship, Sergio Mora, Cornelius K-9 Bundrage, Ishe Smith, Sakio Bika and Sam Soliman all held world titles.

PBC on Showtime June 29 Fight Card

Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams

Erickson Lubin vs Zakaria Attou

Eduardo Ramirez vs Claudio Marrero

Miguel Flores vs Luis May

Raymond Guajardo vs Jaime Meza

Omar Juarez vs Seifullah Jihad Wise

Ryan Karl vs David Morales

Nelson Hampton vs Dakota Linger

Mychael Teal vs Mark Beuke

Zamy Larry vs Ranieri Souza

Cesar Cantu vs Chante Bowens

Leon Lawson III vs Evan Alexis Torres

Marsellos Wilder vs Tyler Vogel

Charlo vs. Adams Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Showtime.