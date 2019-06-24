Keith Thurman willing to bet $10 grand that he KO’s Manny Pacquiao in 2 rounds

The current undefeated WBA welterweight super champion, Keith “One Time” Thurman, was in Los Angeles to do media obligations to help promote his upcoming FOX Pay-Per-View with Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports was able to catch up with the champion and told him about Pacquiao’s hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach putting down money on his fighter to beat him. Thurman laughed at the thought of it.

“I don’t believe it’s a good bet, but you gotta believe in your fighter,” Thurman told TMZ regarding Freddie Roach betting on Pacquiao beat him.

The undefeated WBA welterweight super champion countered Roach’s bet with his own, but instead of just winning the fight, the confident Floridian said he will KO Manny Pacquiao before the third round.







“I’m going to put some money down on the fight too,” said an excited Thurman. “Let’s go for the first or second round knockout! I don’t wanna bet straight up, I wanna bet on the KO. I’ll probably bet 10k a round.”

Thurman went on to say the reason for betting $10,000 in cash is for motivation. He said it will motivate him to go for the knockout.

Thurman has no worries heading into his first main event Pay-Per-View fight. He thinks Pacquiao isn’t strong enough, too small, and too old to compete against him. Thurman has also stated many times that there is no way Pacquiao will be able to reach him with his short T-Rex arms.

The WBA champ strongly believes he will win the fight, he even went as far to say that he doesn’t think Pacquiao’s style could ever beat his style.

It’s no wonder Thurman has been cool, calm and collected, he truly believes everything he says.

Thurman said he will let his hands go on July 20th, unlike Adrien Broner who just let the Pacman have his way with him as he went on the defensive.

But it’s easier said than done. Pacquiao has dealt with his fair share of trash talkers threatening to knock him out only for them to avoid exchanges punches in the ring and just try to survive.