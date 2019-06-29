Live Stream: Demetrius Andrade vs Maciej Sulecki, Parker-Leapai Undercard

Before the main DAZN card featuring a WBO middleweight championship bout between undefeated champion Demetrius Andrade and Polish challenger takes place, DAZN will live stream the undercard on YouTube.

DAZN is the premiere sports streaming service and hosts a ton of talent from Bellator MMA to world championship boxers Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, and Anthony Joshua.

Andrade, 31, comes from Providence, Rhode Island and is a US Olympian and former junior middleweight champion. He won the vacant WBO middleweight title against Walter Kautondokwa after his scheduled opponent Billy Joe Saunders vacated the belt after a drug test suspension.

Tonight he will put his title on the line against Maciej Sulecki of Poland who only has one professional loss to American Daniel Jacobs.







The main stream broadcast will also feature former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand taking on Alex Leapai of Australia and WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai defending his title against Norbelto Jimenez.

The undercard is filled with up and coming talent like undefeated boxers Alexis Espino, Anthony Marsella Jr, Otha Jones III, Raymond Ford and Anthony Concepcion.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Shelly Vincent vs Simone Aparecida Da Silva

Super Lightweight – Anthony Marsella Jr vs Jose Aubel

Lightweight – Otha Jones III vs Matias Agustin Arriagada

Super Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs Isidro Figueroa

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs Kerby Saint-Juste

Middleweight – Anthony Concepcion vs Yasmani Pedroso

The undercard live stream airs on June 29, at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on DAZN’s YouTube page.

Andrade vs. Sulecki Undercard YouTube Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA