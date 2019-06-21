Lomachenko vs Campbell purse bid delayed until Wednesday

The purse bid for the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell fight was meant to take place today (June 21st) however the purse bids have been delayed with Lomachenko’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank confident that a deal for the fight will be agreed by then.

Lomachenko has expressed interest in fighting in the UK as a professional and Arum hopes to stage the fight in Campbell’s home country of the UK on the 31st August. ‘Loma’ is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and won his second gold at the 2012 Olympic games in London, England so he is no stranger to fighting over there however he is yet to fight in the UK as a professional.

Last year Lomachenko’s stablemate Oleksandr Usyk fought Tony Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight titles in the UK. Usyk knocked out Bellew in sensational fashion.

Campbell’s promoter Eddie Hearn (who recently signed a deal with DAZN) believes that there is more money for the fight in the US.







However, it now looks likely that a deal is set to be agreed for the fight to take place in the UK which is great for the UK fans to see one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world come over to the UK and fight live.

This would be Campbell’s second shot at a world title. His first chance took place on September 23, 2017 in California at The Forum in Inglewood, he faced Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight belt and lost a close split decision. Lomachenko eventually dethroned Linares to win the lightweight title.

In his last fight, Lomachenko knocked out Anthony Corolla at the Staples Center in LA to retain his WBA and WBO world titles.

Lomachenko-Campbell would be a cross promotion between Top Rank and Matchroom, some of the contract details will revolve around how they broadcast the fight, Loma has a deal with ESPN and Campbell with DAZN.