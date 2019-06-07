Manny Pacquiao hopes arrogant Keith Thurman backs up his talk with action inside the ring

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is scheduled to face undefeated American WBA welterweight (super) champion Keith “One Time” Thurman on July 20 in Las Vegas.

The fighting Senator attended to media after an intense workout session involving mitt work, calisthenics and an explosive attack on the heavy bag leaving it dented from the signature straight left power punch of the fighting pride of the Philippines.

The legendary 8-division world champion is widely known for his action packed style inside the ring and his humble demeanor outside.

While other fighters are arrogant and use that angle to sell fights, Pacquiao rather use his fists to do the talking and that is how he became a huge international superstar with action packed fights.







He isn’t a big fan of Thurman’s arrogant trash talk. The 30-year-old Thurman said he will retire the 40-year-old boxer so he can focus on being a Senator in the Philippines.

“Not all boxers are the same,” Pacquiao told a reporter from the AFP. Some boxers are arrogant while other boxers are humble. Thurman? We know, you know, he’s arrogant.”

Pacquiao has grown tired of boxers talking big and insulting him only to run once they get inside the boxing ring.

He hopes the young and undefeated Thurman isn’t all talk like the rest of his opponents who insulted him before fights but just came to survive in the ring.

“I’m just hoping that the way he mouths off outside the ring is backed up with action inside the ring.”

Team Pacquiao will head to Hollywood, California on June 15 under the guidance of hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Heavy closed door sparring and game-planning will take place at the famous Wild Card boxing club with Roach working closely with assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

The welterweight championship fight will be broadcast on FOX Pay-Per-View and take place at the MGM Grand garden arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.