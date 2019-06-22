Manny Pacquiao shows off muscular physique ahead of Keith Thurman showdown

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion and only fighting Senator, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, is pushing himself to the limit for his July 20th FOX PPV showdown with undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman.

Team Pacquiao trained the first part of camp in the Philippines sparring with light middleweight Australian prospect Tim Tszyu the son of the hall of famer Kostya Tszyu.

After a few weeks in his native land, Pacquiao relocated camp on June 15 to the Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, California under the watchful eye of American trainer Freddie Roach.

Roach was highly impressed with his fighter’s conditioning at 40 years old that he let the Pacman take a day off to help acclimate from the jet lag.







The key is the conditioning. Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning trainer Justin Fortune has the duty of keeping Manny in check if he tries to push himself too hard. At 40, most fighters are long retired, but the Pacman is a physical specimen having climb from boxing lowest divisions to the junior middleweight championship.

After training Pacquiao removed his shirt to show a youthful and muscular physique that made him look like he was still in his twenties.

To balance multiple duties including being a full-time politician, Father, and businessman in the Philippines and still having time to train and compete at the highest level of boxing is admirable. Pacquiao sees training as a vacation and enjoys every minute of it.

Pacquiao is one of the all time great boxers in history and to continue fighting in his forties against men ten years his junior shows why he is considered one of the legends of the ring.

Pacquiao vs. Thurman will be for the WBA (super) welterweight championship and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20, 2019 and will be broadcast live on FOX Pay-Per-View.