Ryan Walsh vs Lewis Paulin, Ohara Davies vs Miguel Vazquez Live Online

MTK Fight Night: Ryan Walsh vs Lewis Paulin and Ohara Davies vs Miguel Vazquez will be live streamed online on ESPN+ on June 28, 2019 at the York Hall in London, England.

The Walsh vs. Paulin and Davies vs. Vazquez event is promoted by Frank Warren, Top Rank and MTK Global.

Ohara Davies (18-2, 14 KOs) was a confident rising star in the British boxing scene, but his undefeated run came to an end when he encountered fellow undefeated Josh Taylor. Davies was stopped in the seventh round by Taylor.

Davies is looking to rise again and will have to go through tough Mexican veteran Miguel Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) to make a statement to the rest of the light welterweight division.







Vazquez is a former IBF lightweight world champion and is known for his crafty style and foot movement. If Davies cannot catch Vasquez with significant body punches to slow down his legs it could be a long night.

Both fighters lost to Josh Taylor by stoppage, and the winner would love to try and get revenge against him.

It will be interesting to see if Davies is able to cut the ring off and slow down the mobile Vasquez. The fight will be tough and could get boring given the point fighting style of the Mexican veteran.

Ryan Walsh (23-2-2, 11 KOs) will put his BBBofC British Featherweight Title on the line against undefeated Lewis Paulin (12-0, 3 KOs) of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Walsh, 33, has 2 losses and 2 draws on his record. His two official losses came to Lee Selby and Dennis Ceylan, and he has two close fought draws with Issac Lowe and Ronnie Clark.

Despite these blemishes on his record Walsh still believes he is head and shoulders above undefeated southpaw prospect Lewis Paulin.

WATCH Walsh-Paulin and Davies-Vazquez Live Stream on ESPN+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT on June 28, 2019.