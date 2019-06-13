Seniesa Estrada vs Gretchen Abaniel, Azat Hovhannisyan vs Glen Porras Live Stream

Golden Boy Promotions hosts another Thursday Night fights from the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California with a women’s light flyweight world title fight main event Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada versus Gretchen “Chen Chen” Abaniel.

The co-main event will be a 10-round super bantamweight fight featuring Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan of Armenia going against Glen Porras of the Philippines. The event will be shown live online through multiple platforms including DAZN, RingTV and Facebook Watch Live stream on June 13.

Seniesa Estrada (16-0, 6 KOs) is a native of East LA and is one of the hottest young female boxers in the sport. She recieved praise from legend Roy Jones Jr. as one of the best up and coming females he has seen. At 26 she is still young and has many years left in the game, and tonight she will take on her toughest test against veteran Gretchen Abaniel (18-10, 6 KOs) of Palawan, Philippines.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (16-3, 13 KOs) a tough Armenian fighter who trains out of the Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood under the guidance of hall of famer Freddie Roach will take on a tough Filipino veteran Glen Porras (32-8, 20 KOs) of Cotabato, Philippines in a 10-round 122-pound fight.







Hovhannisyan is a strong puncher with all of his wins ending by knockout, he has 3 defeats but always gives his all in the ring. He will be in with a worthy opponent who will also come to fight in Porras, this could have the makings of an all out war.

Golden Boy Thursday Night Fights June 13 Fight Card

Womens Light Flyweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Gretchen Abaniel (WBC Silver Title)

Super Bantamweight – Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Glen Porras

Bantamweight – Carlos Caraballo vs. Esteban Aquino

Lightweight – Christian Gonzalez vs. Cesar Valenzuela

Light Welterweight – David Mijares vs. Joaquin Chavez

Light Heavyweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Martin Rios

DAZN and Facebook Watch Live Stream on June 13, 2019 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT (facebook.com/goldenboy and RingTV.com and watch.Dazn.com)



Vimeo by RingTV